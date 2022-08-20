Windsor and Maidenhead business awards to recognise unsung heroes

Recognising the unsung heroes during the pandemic will be one of the key outcomes of the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards next year.

That is the view from mortgage experts Mortgage Required, which is sponsoring the Young Hero category at the event on March 10, 2023.

The awards, which will be held at The Castle Hotel in Windsor, is headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates and aims to showcase excellence in businesses of all sizes.

A number of new community awards will also recognise individuals who have gone the extra mile during what has been a tough few years.

The Young Hero award is one of these and recognises any young person under 18 who has made a stand to improve the lives of others.

This can include helping others cope with bereavement, bullying, disability or medical problems; being an unpaid carer, or someone who has organised support for anyone who faces problems.

Tim Atkinson, managing director of Mortgage Required, which has a base in Bath Road, said it was important the upcoming awards shone a light on those who may often pass under the radar.

“The last three years have been pretty tough for everybody and there have probably been a lot of unsung heroes helping family members or doing something in the community, and we would like them to be recognised,” he said.

“It is important that they are because these things have been done behind closed doors and they have been doing it very quietly and not felt they have made a difference – but I am sure they have.”

Tim said that he is looking out for ‘selfless individuals’ when the judges decide the winners of the categories at the awards.

He added that helping the community was a key part of business at Mortgage Required, with staff helping out regularly at foodbanks and running charity events.

“We have always been keen on supporting the community. It is they who support us so in turn we want to support them,” Tim explained.

The awards aim to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the borough and are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

Over the coming weeks, the Advertiser will take a closer look at the awards and the categories that businesses will be competing for.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/mwbca2022

The closing deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anybody interested in sponsoring an award at this year’s event should email

nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk