Royal Borough bin collectors to strike over pay

The union for refuse collectors has announced that members working in the Royal Borough are set to strike from Wednesday, August 31 over pay.

GMB members who work for the council’s waste contractor Serco will be striking until their employer offers an improved pay offer.

Refuse loaders currently receive a £9.91 pay rate per hour and with the six per cent offer, which has been rejected by the members, this is still ‘below the rates paid by neighbouring authorities’, according to GMB.

The union said workers at Veolia and Biffa in the area are paid closer to £12 per hour, while those employed directly by Slough Borough Council earn £11.24 per hour and ‘enjoy a better package of terms and conditions’.

Nikki Dancey, GMB regional Officer, said: “This is one of the most expensive areas in the country to live and this pay offer neither reflects that, nor the current rate of inflation, or the attached cost-of-living crisis.

"Increasing numbers of Serco workers are being forced into claiming benefits and using food banks to survive, and this will only worsen as we head towards winter.

“If other local authorities and their contractors can afford to pay between £11 and £12 per hour for their refuse loaders, so can Serco in RBWM.

“The strike will be going ahead from 31 August and the workers don't plan to return until they are offered a decent pay rise which reflects the vital work they do every day.

“There is still time though for Serco to avoid any inconvenience to local residents – which of course may include the Queen – by tabling a sensible pay offer and not one that leaves our members comparatively far worse off than they were last year.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough council, said: “We are aware of the union’s announcement and are liaising with Serco as our contractor and would like to see the dispute resolved without disruption to bin collections.

"While we hope that industrial action can be avoided, we will keeping our residents updated through our communication channels.”

Katy Bassett, regional director for Serco Environmental Services, said: “It is always our intention to work in partnership with trade unions and we would urge the GMB to suspend the planned strike action from 31 August while negotiations are ongoing, in line with our agreed dispute procedure.”