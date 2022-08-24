More than 300 entries for Garden in Bloom

There were more than 300 entries and prizes in the Royal Borough’s Garden in Bloom competition, writes Aliyah Bi.

All of the entrants received a certificate and the runner-up and the winner gained a rosette.

Alongside that, the winner further achieved a £20 voucher to lavish at Braywick Health Nurseries.

Nominations for the competition were decided by the residents, bystanders and councillors in their own wards. They nominated any garden visible from a footpath or road.

The Mayor, councillor Christine Bateson, said: “The support and enthusiasm for this year’s completion has been pleasing to see. The dedication was reflected in all of our entrants as they showcased their garden to look beautiful.”

This year, the competition coincided with Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The competition provided an added boost of colour as the monarch marked her 70-year milestone.