Business awards to celebrate 'outstanding contribution to the community'

An ‘outstanding contribution to the community’ is set to be celebrated at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards in March.

The event aims to acknowledge business of all sizes across the Royal Borough, as well as the efforts of people within the community to help others.

A group of community-minded organisations have signed up to sponsor the awards, each recognising one area of excellence.

This includes categories such as the best COVID bounce back and the fastest growing business.

There is also a public services award and a special recognition for a ‘local hero’ in the community.

One of the sponsors is Leisure Focus, a not-for-profit charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

It will be celebrating the outstanding contribution to the community.

Leisure Focus, which runs the Braywick and Windsor leisure centres, got involved with the awards because it fits with its raison d'être – it was established to work with communities.

It supports clubs, organisations and individuals to ‘achieve their sporting and lifestyle goals’ regardless of their race, sex, age, religion, and financial circumstances, physical or mental ability.

Within the category, it is looking to recognise a community champion that has positively impacted the lives of others.

Mark Camp-Overy, chief

executive of Leisure Focus, said: “Leisure Focus work supports [people] across the Royal Borough to be active.

“There are so many community projects and programmes across many different areas providing opportunity so it is very important that there is a way to recognise that contribution.

“[This award] recognises outstanding achievement and inspires others to engage with community programmes.”

The awards will take place on Friday, March 10 2023, at The Castle Hotel in Windsor and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

It is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk