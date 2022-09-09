Royal Borough leader looks ahead to business awards

The council leader Andrew Johnson says he is looking forward to showcasing businesses which have shown ‘enormous resilience’ at an awards ceremony next year.

The Royal Borough is sponsoring the ‘Best COVID Bounce Back’ award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards on March 10, 2023.

The awards, which will be held at The Castle Hotel in Windsor, is headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates and aim to showcase excellence in businesses of all sizes.

A number of new community awards will also recognise individuals who have gone the extra mile during what has been a tough few years.

The Best COVID Bounce Back category will highlight firms which have suffered ‘significant and often devastating’ impacts on businesses but have adapted to survive.

This award will be won by the business that can best demonstrate agility, creative thinking, and business acumen during the pandemic with plans for future growth.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader and cabinet member for growth and opportunity, said: “We are fortunate in our borough to be blessed with many dedicated and selfless individuals and organisations who provide unwavering support for their communities, without ever expecting any recognition in return.

“These awards are about honouring their achievements which help make our borough such a special place to live, work and visit and I’m delighted we’re able to support this initiative.”

He added: “Our borough is home to an impressive range of local, national and international businesses that have shown enormous resilience following the challenges of the last two years.

“It’s also heartening to see new and emerging ventures wanting to come to the borough post pandemic, all of which helps to support our thriving economy.

“To be able to recognise the hard work and efforts of the borough’s businesses with these awards as well is extremely rewarding.”

The awards are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk