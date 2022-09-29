Tall buildings consultation feared 'not friendly' to average person

The council has come under fire for its handling of a consultation into tall buildings in the Royal Borough.

A tall building is defined as ‘an exceptional development that is significantly higher than the buildings in its surrounding context’ – a minimum of two storeys taller (about 6m).

The Borough is currently holding a six-week consultation (ending October 11) for residents to express their views on proposals for future tall buildings.

It allows residents to comment on the draft Building Height and Tall Buildings Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This SPD, which will help the council in deciding planning applications, adds further detail to the planning policy already set in the adopted Borough Local Plan (BLP).

Current building work, particularly larger buildings and especially blocks of flats, have drawn criticism and controversy lately, with the design of several characterised as unpleasant to look at.

One person who wished to take part in the consultation, Judy Trinder, was displeased to find that ‘no one knew about the consultation nor where any details were’ when she visited Maidenhead library earlier this month.

She was further unhappy to be eventually directed to an empty Perspex box, with no paperwork and no display.

“The 80-page document is on the desk if you ask. I had to ask quite a few people to get that far,” she said. “If you don’t agree, the form to make a representation is not resident-friendly either.

“It expects you to be at architect or town planner level. You have to know which section, which paragraph you want to make representations for.”

“This is a massive document to wade through,” she added. “You can’t take [the hard copy] away with you, so you have to plough through it screen by screen, which is a lot harder.”

Judy believes a better choice would be a scale model showing how ‘very tall and dominating these buildings might be.’

“A physical model would make more sense to visualise what we’re talking about for something as huge as this – not just pieces of paper,” she said.

“They talk about public consultation but they have to be far more out there and available. This will be the blueprint for decades to come, we’ve got to get this right.”

A council spokesperson said:

“We encourage everyone who hasn’t already done so to share their comments on the draft SPD.

“Ensuring accessibility is important and our consultation includes a range of online and offline opportunities.

“[This] includes an in-person drop-in event held earlier this month, an online event [on] Wednesday, September 28, and the option to submit comments or feedback forms either online, via email or by post.

“Visit consult.rbwm.gov.uk/kse; email planning.consultation@rbwm.gov.uk; or post comments / completed feedback forms to Planning Policy, Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RF.

“People can also visit Maidenhead Library, Windsor Library and Ascot Library to inspect a hard copy of the draft SPD and pick up and submit a feedback form.

“People often choose to take home the feedback forms we make available at libraries, and this sometimes means copies run low or out, but library staff do seek to replenish as soon as possible.”

A recording of the Wednesday online event will be available via a link on the council website within a few days and shared out via the council’s social media.

Visit consult.rbwm.gov.uk/kse to view the consultation.

More on the SPD and what it says

The supplementary planning document contains scale graphs and photograph examples of acceptable or less-than-ideal possibilities for the placement of tall buildings.

It highlights a number of parameters. Most new development in the Royal Borough ‘should mirror or relate closely to the height of existing buildings,’ it says.

The majority of residential areas across the Royal Borough are one or two storeys in height.

In many locations even a small increase in height by one storey ‘can have a significant impact on the character and feel of an area,’ the SPD advises.

Tall buildings ‘can have a negative impact on the townscape of an area, if it breaks or detracts from its prevailing characteristics especially in terms of the grain, scale and height.’

They can have ‘an irrevocable and damaging impact on townscape and skyline views.’

On large redevelopment sites and appropriate greenfield sites ‘it may be appropriate’ to increase the height beyond the existing surroundings by up to two storeys in highly urban town centre locations, ‘to deliver sustainable settlements and make efficient use of land.’

Tall buildings ‘should only be considered’ where they are part of a plan-led strategy for change and regeneration led by ‘a comprehensive and widely supported vision.’

They need to have ‘a clearly defined and justified purpose.’

In Maidenhead, ‘higher concentrations of apartments especially for young urban professionals are desirable to support the vitality of the centre.’

Tall buildings should generally be mixed use with ground floors offering ‘a meaningful facility for the wider public.’

Harm to the significance of heritage assets ‘should generally be minimised or avoided.’

Clustering of tall buildings ‘should follow a coordinated and planned approach’ and the tallest will usually be in the centre. It should be ‘confined to a limited area to prevent a spread of tall buildings.’

The public realm around a tall building should be of ‘high quality’, consider the provision of tree planting, soft landscaping, seating, lighting and public art, and deliver a design that 'reflects the prominence of the building in the area'.

Tall buildings should involve wind testing to ensure there is no excessive windiness or noise affecting the quality of spaces around the building.