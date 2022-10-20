How can I save money on energy bills in Royal Borough?

A series of events are in full swing in the Royal Borough to help people save money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

A series of green events will be taking place once again this month to highlight the climate emergency in an initiative called COPtober.

Residents in the borough can learn more about climate issues through a series of talks and workshops, with the scheme being led by the Eco Action for Windsor and Maidenhead group.

The initiative – the second of its kind – will coincide with the COP27 summit, an annual United Nations conference held next month in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

COPtober 2022 will run in the Royal Borough until Friday, November 18, with events including action to combat draught in the home and making the leap to electric vehicles.

Events over the past week have included talks on how to improve energy efficiency in the home, repair cafe’s and bike repair workshops.

Volunteers have also been out in force on the waterways by Bray Cut to remove fallen trees and cleaning the channel to improve the area for wildlife.

Upcoming events will see a Zoom session about the important role of bees in our ecosystem, a fungi forage and a sunset bat walk. There will also be a ranger guided autumn nature walk on Tuesday at 2pm at Braywick Nature Centre.

Find details of all these activities at theclimatecommunitywandm.weebly.com