New hub to drive climate action in Royal Borough

An initiative to drive climate change action across the Royal Borough is in full swing ahead of this month’s COP27 summit in Egypt.

COPtober is running until Friday, November 18 to act as ‘a catalyst’ for addressing the ecological emergency.

Workshops and activities have been taking place in the borough to help residents save money and educate them on the crisis.

A hub is also being created in the town to provide a physical space where residents can be inspired to take action.

A ‘co-creation workshop’ will be held tomorrow (Wednesday, November 2) at 6pm in the old Dorothy Perkins shop in the Nicholsons Centre to gauge ideas.

Dave Scarbrough, leader of The Climate Community in Windsor & Maidenhead action group, said: “We want COPtober to act as a catalyst for climate action across the borough. We also want climate action to be a 'win win' for the borough.

“That's why many of our activities are helping local people to save money or enjoy healthier lives whilst addressing the climate emergency.”

To view other COPtober events, and activities this month, visit the website at theclimatecommunitywandm.weebly.com