Still time for charities to register for the Advertiser Cracker Appeal

There is still time for charities in the area to register to benefit from this year’s Advertiser Cracker Appeal.

The annual appeal helps ensure charities and community groups can enjoy Christmas lunches and parties over the festive season.

As part of the Cracker Appeal, two fundraisers would normally be held – a fundraising event in the summer and a Cracker Challenge in the winter near to Christmas.

However, as it was unable to carry those out this year, the Advertiser has sought funding and has received a grant of £2,000 from the Shanly Foundation.

Charities can register for funding and/or turkey legs, which are being donated again this year by Copas Traditional Turkeys.

Tom C Copas, from the Cookham-based business, said: “Copas Traditional Turkeys proudly donate turkey legs to the Maidenhead Advertiser every year to help feed needy people in the local community.

“As well as helping feed families for Christmas, it helps us to reduce our food wastage. Turkey legs are a delicious alternative to a full turkey and a pack of legs can easily feed four people.

“Any leftover legs that don’t go to customers or the Cracker Appeal are donated to FareShare and The Country Food Trust.”

Among the organisations to have benefited from the appeal in recent years is Re:Charge R&R, a Maidenhead based charity supporting families.

The charity has received funding for a number of years, which has enabled it to hold a Christmas party for families in Larchfield.

Annie Bullen, a fundraiser and administrator at Re:Charge R&R, said: “This is always one of our most popular events of the year so we are hugely grateful to receive the support of the appeal and of course the support of Santa who makes it a priority to join us every year.

“Fun and games are had by all, and it is always great to see the children enjoying themselves doing the craft activities, playing with each other and receiving a present from Father Christmas. We also provide a buffet lunch.

“So, we really appreciate the Cracker Appeal’s generosity and am sure that other local organisations will also feel the same.”

Charities who would like to register can do so until Friday, November 18 and should contact Sally Gray on sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk.