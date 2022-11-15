Royal Borough applies for cameras to tackle illegal driving

The Royal Borough is applying for powers to enforce existing traffic restrictions in problem areas in a bid to improve road safety and cut congestion.

The council is being invited by the Government to apply to use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to tackle dangerous and illegal driving, including ignoring no entry signs, exceeding weight limits, driving in pedestrian zones and turning up in one-way streets.

Having cameras in target areas would make enforcement ‘more consistent, effective and hopefully act as a deterrent to help prevent breaches happening in the first place’, the council said.

Additionally, the measure ‘would have the added benefit of freeing up police time’ to tackle other public issues.

The council is applying with the support of Thames Valley Police and the fines that are collected from enforcement would be reinvested into the maintenance of the cameras and making the roads ‘safer and more efficient’.

A six-week consultation is running from today (November 15) to December 24 to make sure the best sites are identified for targeted camera enforcement.

The proposal looks to trial cameras at 10 problem locations next year, initially stating with the five trouble spots where public feedback and monitoring show restrictions are breached the most.

These 10 problem areas include Altwood Road in Maidenhead, William Street and Oxford Road East in Windsor, Chobham Road in Ascot, and Mounts Hill in Winkfield.

The first five initially being tackled include the junction of King Street and Nicholsons Lane in Maidenhead, Grenfell Road in Maidenhead, Cookham Bridge, outside Wraysbury School and Eton Bridge in Windsor.

For more details and to take part visit: www.rbwm.gov.uk/consultations

Paper copies of the proposal or response form are available upon request from libraries in the borough.

Councillor Phil Haseler, Cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, said:

“Most motorists are responsible and drive safely, however we all know there are those who routinely see the restriction signs and ignore them, knowing they’re unlikely to be caught breaking the rules.

“This opportunity allows us to work further in partnership with the police to improve road safety and tackle congestion for the benefit of communities affected by illegal and dangerous driving.

"We’re taking a proportionate approach targeting those problem locations where consistent enforcement will have the greatest impact. We’d like people’s thoughts on those locations to ensure we’ve chosen the right ones.

“Many councils are applying currently and our hope is it will act as a deterrent to help prevent breaches and dangerous driving happening in the first place.

"This measure does not create any new restrictions, only helps police with enforcement of current rules, and once cameras are in place there will be a reasonable lead-in period to raise awareness before any true enforcement starts.”