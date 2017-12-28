£1.75m plans for Marlow's Westhorpe Interchange 'could create more than 500 jobs'

More than 500 jobs could be created thanks a £1.75m scheme to revamp a busy Marlow junction, according to Highways England.

The cash is set to transform the Westhorpe Interchange, where the A404 meets the A4155, improving access to Globe Business Park, as well as easing congestion.

It is also hoped the plans will bring 22,000 square metres of unused space at the business park into use, which could support up to 560 jobs.

Work on the upgrade, which was announced in October, is due to start by Spring 2019.

The government’s £100m Growth and Housing Fund is providing of £1.18m towards the project, with £63,000 provided by the Local Enterprise Partnership and a further £500,000 of private funding.

Cllr Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), Buckinghamshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Transport, welcomed the news, which he said would ease congestion and stimulate the county’s economy.