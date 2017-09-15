Windsor murder investigation: Police arrest two men

Police have arrested two men in connection with a murder investigation in Windsor.

A 28-year-old man from Surrey was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of the murder of 50-year-old Mohammed Rasheed, from Wembley.

A 31-year-old man, from Surrey, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Police launched the murder investigation after Mr Rasheed was discovered lying unconscious in the service area at the bottom of Goswell Hill at about 2am on Sunday.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died on Tuesday (Sep12).

Police say the investigation is continuing, despite the arrests, with the force continuing its appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the service area at the bottom of Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday morning should call police on 101 quoting the reference URN 929 10/9/17 if they have information.