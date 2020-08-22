Ascot students launch company selling products made from recycled cork

Two students have launched a business selling products made from corks after collecting 3,230 in an attempt to smash the Guinness World Record.

Pierre Gathy and Freddie Coughlin, both 16, were inspired to beat the world record for cork collecting after discovering the total was only 744.

However the pair said once they discovered it would cost them £600 to fast track the application they decided to recycle the used corks instead.

“Our parents were using the corks and throwing them away along with restaurants and they were going to landfill sites which is really bad for the environment,” said Pierre.

The teenagers persuaded restaurants and their parents to give them their used corks to save them from ending up in landfill.

“Suddenly we were sitting on a bag of 3,000 corks,” Pierre said and the idea for a new business was born.

Together Pierre and Freddie began making various products out of the recycled corks including table mats and trivets.

Friends since primary school, Eton student Pierre will begin his A-levels at the college in September while Freddie will continue his studies at Wellington College.

Pierre added: “We have learnt so much about business. Designing, manufacturing, packaging, dealing with customers and even practising our business skills on social media.

“We have to admit that there were some setbacks, but overall, it has been a thoroughly rewarding and educational experience.

“It also boosted our friendship and gave us the chance to dream about bigger and better things for our future.”