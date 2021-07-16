Public notices: Victoria Road to close in one direction for five days

Road closures and a licensing application feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

In Windsor, Stovell Road will be closed for several nights from 10pm to 6am.

Stovell Road is the only direct route to Windsor Leisure Centre by car, meaning no diversion is available whilst works take place to install a new telecommunications pole.

The works will begin on Monday, July 19 and finish on Friday, July 30 at 6am.

If you wish to have more information, please contact Mark Cox of Paragon TM working on behalf of T-Mobile on 01133 740074.

A section of Victoria Road, Eton Wick, will be closed to traffic at the start of August.Vehicles will be unable to travel away from Princes Close from 8am on Monday, August 2 to 5pm on Friday, August 6.

A diversion will be available via Princes Close, Eton Wick Road and Victoria Road.

If you would like to seek more information, please contact Simon Herbert of Cadent on 03301 596140 and select option 5.

Datchet Road in Slough will be closed from its junction with Red Cow roundabout to its junction with The Myrke.

The works will begin from 8pm on Monday, August 23, are expected to be completed by 6am in the morning on Friday, August 27.

This is to allow works to take place on the road, with diversions to be signposted at the site of the closure.

David Road, Colnbrook, Slough is expected to be closed for 10 hours on Sunday, August 22.

Works will begin at 8am and should be completed by 6pm that evening.

A diversion is unavailable due to the nature of this road, which is a dead end.

If you have any queries regarding the planned works in Slough, please contact Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EY or email to streetworks@slough.gov.uk or by phone at 01753 875330.

Licensing

An application for a premises licence has been received by the Royal Borough for Ditton Manor in Ditton Park Road, Datchet.

The applicant is seeking for the provision of regulated entertainment from 10am to 1am everyday as well as the sale of alcohol past 11pm to 1am.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding this application should give notice in writing to the council by Monday, August 2.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here