Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing

Police have arrested four men on suspicion of hare coursing.

A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man from Old Windsor, a 37-year-old man from Datchet and a 37-year-old man from Staines were arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game and have been released under investigation.

On Tuesday, October 3, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle and men with Lurcher-type dogs on land near Pusey in Oxfordshire at about 8.10am.

Officers from Wantage and Faringdon attended the scene, arrested the four men as well as seizing four dogs and the vehicle.

Police Constable Robert Maris of Faringdon Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We have been working with the rural community to increase awareness of such offences and to make offending more difficult and increase our chances of catching and convicting offenders.

“There are a number of ways of making open land more secure and preventing poaching offences. Two examples pictured above are blocking access points by using of heavy plant (picture 1 in the slideshow above) or by digging trenches (picture 2).”