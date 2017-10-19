Council discusses plans to expand St Peter's Middle School in Old Windsor

Expansion proposals to increase each year by 30 pupils at St Peter’s CE Middle School were discussed by Royal Borough councillors on Tuesday.

The children’s overview and scrutiny panel were presented the report by director of children’s services Kevin McDaniel, who said there was a pressure for places in the Windsor middle schools from September 2019.

The school in Old Windsor currently has 240 pupils, and expansion would see its capacity rise to 360.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said: “The advantage of becoming larger means better facilities. It has been left behind somewhat. We do see children from Old Windsor going to Trevelyan Middle School because of the facilities.”

The plans would see a modular building of four classrooms replaced with a two-storey block of six classrooms and an enlarged kitchen.

The report recommends cabinet approve a budget of £20k to carry out feasibility work and launch a public consultation on the proposals, which will report back to cabinet in March next year.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) praised the school on its recent Ofsted rating of ‘good’ but asked why the borough was expanding St Peter’s instead of Trevelyan Middle School which is in St Leonards Road, Windsor.

The report states most of the demand for new middle school places would be coming form Windsor.

“Why we are expanding academy school down road in place of this one, which could be expanded” he asked.

Kevin McDaniel said Trevelyan has an admission of 150, but was keen to see their intake reduced to 120 due to budget pressures. However they were told they could not reduce their intake.

He said: “They have accepted the decision and I’m pleased to say now they are actually saying ‘how do we make ourselves popular’ but they think it would be unwise to go from 150 to 180.”

The report will be discussed by cabinet on Thursday, October 26.