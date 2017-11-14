Tumble dryer sparks fire in Old Windsor

09:28AM, Tuesday 14 November 2017
A fire in an Old Windsor house was started by a tumble dryer.
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to Ouseley Road at about 6.30pm yesterday (Monday).
The fire started in a tumble dryer which was in a ground floor bathroom.
The Langley crew were assisted by a pump from Egham and were on the scene for about an hour.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
A father and son who scammed Royal Borough residents with rogue building work have been ordered to pay back more than £80,000 following an investigation by Trading Standards.
An unused shop in the heart of Windsor town centre looks set to remain empty after a council officer confirmed no major department stores are interested in moving in.