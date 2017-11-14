Tue, 14
Tumble dryer sparks fire in Old Windsor

A fire in an Old Windsor house was started by a tumble dryer.

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to Ouseley Road at about 6.30pm yesterday (Monday).

The fire started in a tumble dryer which was in a ground floor bathroom.

The Langley crew were assisted by a pump from Egham and were on the scene for about an hour.

