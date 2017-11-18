Family to run Santa Dash for Alexander Devine in daughter's memory

The family of a dearly-missed girl are gearing up to tackle a festive fun run dressed in Santa outfits to raise money for a charity that cared for her.

Gavin and Ann Manley, of Church Road, Old Windsor, will be taking on Alexander Devine’s 5km Santa Dash in memory of their 12-year-old daughter Sienna who died of a rare brain condition in April.

They have already been joined by dozens of friends and family in their quest to raise awareness of the charity and the different ways that it supports families of children with life-limiting illnesses.

Sienna’s mother Ann said: “Sienna loved Christmas, as every child does, so when we saw the Santa Dash it just felt right. She would have thought it was so funny, us all running dressed up.”

While battling her illness, the St Peters C of E Middle School pupil received weekly visits at home from the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service Care Team.

They offered a regular friendly face and spent their visits doing activities that Sienna enjoyed, from pedicures to discos and parties.

As her illness progressed, nurses from the charity also set up a daily rota which allowed Gavin and Ann to contact them if they needed advice on Sienna’s care.

Ann added: “To have someone come in and give her a bit of time and have fun where she could choose what she wanted to do and just be herself was just lovely.”

The Santa Dash is taking place on Sunday, November 26, with Ann and Gavin already doubling their target fund-raising total of £1,000.

Julia Philipson, community fundraiser for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, said: “The most heart-warming thing for us is when you fill out the registration form it has a bit saying ‘How did you hear about this event?’

“So many people have put Sienna.

“Ann and Gavin have done so much already and we know Sienna’s story has touched people, particularly in Old Windsor.”

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/annmanley1 to donate.