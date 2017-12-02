St John's Beaumont pupils make rug from old school uniforms for charity

A rug created from old school uniforms was due to be auctioned off for charity yesterday (Friday).

Children at St John’s Beaumont School in Priest Hill have been working with community interest company Busy Buttons Design Centre in Windsor.

Alexander Lai-Cheong, seven, wanted to do something for charity under the school’s theme of ‘generous and grateful projects’.

Supported by his mum Vivian Tang, he decided on making a picnic rug out of old school uniforms.

Over a few sessions 12 boys from five to 10-years-old took part in a creative workshop learning new techniques to design and create the rug.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen, from Busy Buttons, said: “We were thoroughly impressed with the boys’ enthusiasm as they worked zealously on the project for the whole day.

“It is great to see such young people enjoy taking an initiative for charity in their spare time.

“Even some of the parents rolled up their sleeves and pitched in.”

The rug was due to be auctioned at the St John’s Beaumont Charity Winter Ball at the Oakley Court Hotel.