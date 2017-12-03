Advice session for carers offers help and support at coffee morning

More than 30 carers gathered for an informal advice session at Old Windsor Club in St Luke's Road ahead of Carers Rights Day last month.

Runnymede Medical Practice hosted the coffee afternoon on Thursday, November 23.

Carers Rights Day, which was marked the following day, aims to help carers in the community know their rights and find out how to get the help and support they are entitled to.

GP Dr Charles Walker and carers champion Gemma Baverstock were also on hand to answer any questions.

Carers project lead and organiser Sharon Whitehead said: “People often don’t see themselves as carers and aren’t identified and as a result miss out on vital practical and financial support with disastrous consequences for their own health and finances.

“But it went really well, we’re hoping to do them every few months at least.”

The next event will be after Christmas.