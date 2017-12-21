Sat, 23
Canines meet Father Christmas at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's Santa Paws event

Canines revelled in the Christmas spirit as the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home held a Santa Paws event.

Visitors were invited to bring their pets to the centre in Priest Hill, Old Windsor, on Saturday, December 9, for a day of festive activities.

Dogs got the chance to pose for pictures alongside Santa Claus himself, with some of the animals donning Christmas hats for the occasion.

About 80 dogs will be spending the festive period at the centre and visitors were encouraged to buy them a personalised present to go under the Christmas tree.

Visit www.battersea.org.uk/shop/gifts-our-animals/gifts-our-dogs to donate a gift.

