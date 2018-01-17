Old Windsor murder victim formally identified

The victim of a murder which occurred in Old Windsor has been formally identified.

At around 10.30pm on Friday, December 29, officers discovered the body of a 58-year old woman at a house in Church Road, Old Windsor and a murder investigation was launched by the Major Crime Unit.

The victim has now been identified as Joy Green from Old Windsor.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

A 35-year-old man from Windsor who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains detained under the Mental Health Act.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “We continue to support the victim’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.