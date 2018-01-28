Battersea Old Windsor looking for cat lovers to offer temporary homes

Cat lovers are being called on to provide temporary homes for some of the more timid residents at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home.

The pet rescue in Priest Hill is looking for people in Berkshire who will open their doors to a homeless cat while it waits for a new home.

In 2016 more than 600 stray felines arrived at the Old Windsor centre.

Some of the new arrivals can’t cope in a cattery environment and do better at a foster home, which could be for a few days or a few months.

Stray cat Jesse arrived at Battersea Old Windsor in August, benefited from being fostered by Steve and Nicola Walker from Guildford.

He was nervous when he came to Battersea but within an hour at his foster home he became confident and friendly going on to be rehomed.

Feline welfare manager Sue Hartley said: “Becoming a Battersea cat behaviour foster carer is a highly valuable and rewarding role.

“We’re looking for empathetic and compassionate people who can expect to receive regular contact and advice from Battersea expert staff and access to all necessary equipment and resources for the cat.”

Potential cat behaviour foster carers need to be able to commit a minimum of six months and live within an hour of Old Windsor.

Email foster.coordinator@battersea.org.uk to find out more about the role.