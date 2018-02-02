Old Windsor man charged in connection with burglary

An 18-year-old man from Old Windsor has been charged in connection with a burglary in Old Windsor.

Thomas Connors, of Straight Road, Old Windsor ,was arrested on Friday, January 1 and charged on Saturday, January 27 with one count of burglary of a house and theft.

Connors appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, February 26.

The charges are in connection with a burglary in Queen’s Close, Old Windsor that took place at about 9pm on Thursday, January 25.