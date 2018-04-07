Battersea's loneliest dog hoping spring will change her fortunes

A long-serving resident at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is hoping the arrival of spring will bring her a garden of her own.

Daffodil, a two-year-old Lurcher, arrived at the centre in Priest Hill after a dog warden discovered her wandering fields in Wraysbury, frightened and alone.

But after a year spent in kennels at Battersea, the loveable pooch is yet to find a home.

Battersea Old Windsor’s centre manager Kaye Mughal said: “Daffodil has spent almost half her life at Battersea, and it’s heart-breaking to see her being overlooked time and time again.

“She sadly really struggles with life in kennels, which means visitors haven’t been able to see her true, sweet nature.”

Daffodil, who was named in honour of spring, is currently being looked after by foster carers and the charity is looking for experienced owners who can build on their work.

Call 01784 494 443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk if you can help.