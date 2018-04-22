Old Windsor man takes 425 mile challenge

A business development manager will attempt a non-stop bike ride from Edinburgh castle to Windsor castle this morning.

Salvatore Bruno, 41, will be raising money for The British Heart Foundation on the 425 mile trip.

His father Carlo passed away in 2015 after a heart attack at 65-years-old.

“Even when I speak about his death now people still say it was too young”, added Salvatore.

He said he had become passionate about raising awareness for the charity which funds cardiovascular research in the UK.

Salvatore, also works as an online personal trainer, so he keeps himself pretty fit anyway but it was the first time he had rode a bike for years.

With the help of small team he has spent the last three months preparing for the challenge.

“It’s also about showing people that if you try for something you can do anything, even at my age”, he laughed.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/v2fitnesschallenge2018