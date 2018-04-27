Fear of rodents forces Old Windsor pensioner to sleep in her car

A pensioner has resorted to sleeping in her car following the discovery of rats in her rented Old Windsor home.

Angela Nash, 69, suspected her ground floor flat had been infested by rodents at the end of January and reported her concerns to housing association the Radian Group.

After laying bait and rat poison, Radian found vermin underneath her bath.

But three months on, Angela claims the situation has still not been resolved and she only feels safe sleeping in her Fiat outside.

She said: “I’m terrified of rodents. I have a phobia and I can’t switch it off.

“You rely on a home for safety, I’m 69 and I genuinely feel safer sleeping in my car than in there.”

The Old Windsor resident said that while checks were being carried out on her home, she had to have several short-term stays at nearby hotels.

She is now calling on Radian to pay compensation for her time spent living away from the flat and also wants an offer of temporary accommodation until the housing association can guarantee her home is rodent-free.

“I thought it should have been resolved in three or four weeks and certainly didn’t expect to stay at the property while they carried out checks,” she said.

“As far as Radian is concerned they’ve solved the problem and I should be living in there permanently.”

She added: “I’ve been pushed between Radian and the council but they keep pushing me back to Radian.

“I don’t know where to go, I don’t have any money now and I just want to get my confidence back.”

Philip Rowe, neighbourhood team leader at Radian, said: “We have been working closely with Mrs Nash over the last couple of months to help address her concerns regarding rodents in her property.

“With support from our external pest control contractors, we have visited her property on a number of occasions and carried our remedial works to reduce the risk of rodents entering her home.

“We are satisfied that the work we have undertaken and the outcomes of our most recent visit concludes that there were no rodents present in her property.

“The health and safety of our residents is of paramount importance and we will continue to communicate regularly with Mrs Nash if she has any further concerns.”