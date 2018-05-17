In pictures: Battersea Dogs and Cats Home holds Royal Wedding street party

Royal Wedding fever has even hit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor as the furry residents had a barking good time at a special street party on Wednesday, May 16.

One of the VIPs (very important pooches) was Tyson, a 10-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who has been at the centre for more than 80 days.

Tyson wore his best Union Jack bow tie and showed off his party tricks including sit, stay and rollover.

Also at the party was Loki, a two-year-old lurcher, Bertie a three-year-old greyhound and Hope, an eight-year-old mongrel.

Centre manager Kaye Mughal said: “Kensington Palace have been encouraging people to celebrate the wedding with street parties, and we didn’t want our dogs to miss out – so we decided to hold one for them while they wait to find their new family.

“We have so many dogs here who are looking for homes, and they’re hoping Meghan and Harry’s luck will rub off on them and help them find their soulmates.”

If you can offer Tyson, Loki, Bertie or Hope a home, please contact Battersea Old Windsor at bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk or call 01784 494 443.