In pictures: Old Windsor carnival

The 48th-anniversary Old Windsor carnival was a big success, with hundreds flocking to the streets to see a procession of floats coming through.

This year’s theme was ‘A Grand Day Out’, and Old Windsor's most creative minds impressed with floats depicting a zoo, a cinema, a circus and many more wacky outings.

The three-day event, running from Friday, June 8 to Sunday, June 10, had a variety of different events including a donkey derby, fun fair and dog show and Old Windsor's Got Talent, ensuring the crowds at the Old Windsor Recreation Ground were always entertained.

Jonathan Stacey, festival committee chairman, said: “It’s always tough to organise, but we’ve worked really hard to make this a big success.

“It brings the whole village together, it's a real community event. Sometimes you don’t see some of these people until the carnival next year.

“You really get the chance to have a beer and a chat.”

The twenty-strong committee worked tirelessly to ensure the event ran without a hitch, and that work paid off as everyone had some fun in the sun.

The main event was Saturday’s floats and the wacky procession that came along with them.

There were people donning all kinds of fancy dress, with a knight, zookeeper with an orangutan puppet and a clown walking up and down.

This year’s carnival ambassador, 14-year-old Imogen Cobbold, rode at the very front of the procession. She earned the title after she won the Old Windsor’s Got Talent last year for her gymnastics routine.