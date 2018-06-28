Bonfire ember causes multiple shed fires in Old Windsor

Firefighters have warned residents to take extra care when lighting bonfires, after a shed fire in Straight Road spread to neighbouring properties yesterday (Wednesday).

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Slough and Langley fire stations at about 6pm to tackle the blaze, which firefighters say was started by an ember from a bonfire.

The road was closed for about 20 minutes while the crews tackled the inferno, which completely destroyed the shed and spread to two others.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.

Crew manager Seth Juby, from Slough Fire Station, said the bonfire was in a proper container and that the people responsible ‘did everything right’.

He added: “You only need one little ember out on dry grass and it goes straight away.”

No one was injured.