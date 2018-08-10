Cuts to children's services in Old Windsor labelled 'fake news' by councillor

Play sessions for children and their parents in the village are not being cut, according to the borough’s cabinet member for children’s services.

Weekly Stay and Play classes are held at the Old Windsor Youth and Community Centre, in Robin Willis Way.

They are funded by the Royal Borough and give youngsters a chance to enjoy a range of activities which are overseen by qualified early years practitioners.

The leader of the opposition Cllr Lynne Jones (Independent, Old Windsor) took to Twitter last week raising concerns that the council planned to cancel its staffed sessions.

But these claims were refuted by Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) who oversees the delivery of children’s services in the area.

Cllr Airey accused Cllr Jones of ‘putting fake news on Twitter’. She replied: “Shame you chose to tweet a rumour rather than ask @YouthRBWM or myself about the truth.”

She later told the Express: “We’re not cutting any services.

“The only difference is that parents have asked us to move the morning session to the afternoon so more families can attend.

“We have been very clear that we are continuing with the delivery of our children’s services across the borough.”

When contacted by the Express, Cllr Jones said she was discussing the issue with the council’s managing director Alison Alexander and would comment further next week.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “The Old Windsor stay and play sessions, which will continue as normal to be funded and delivered by the Royal Borough, will move to an afternoon slot from September 6.

“The stay and play will be delivered at the same venue with the same children’s centre staffing.”