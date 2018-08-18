SITE INDEX

    • Former pop-star to set up new tap dancing class

    A former pop star is running a series of tap dancing classes in the area.

    Lyn Paul, who was part of the music group New Seekers in the 1970’s, will be hosting lessons at the Old Windsor Memorial Hall in Windsor from Wednesday September 5.

    The class will run from 4:15pm to 5:45pm and is aimed predominantly at seniors.

    She said the frequency of the lessons will depend on “who does and doesn’t come”, but that the interest so far had been “incredible”.

    “Who knows who is going to turn up! There have been quite a number of people contacting us,” she said.

    “Come and have a bit of fun. It’s about bringing the older generation out and to socialise.

    “So many older people have said I would have given anything to tap dance.”

     “We would like to work towards a show for their families (to watch).”

    Lyn will be helped by her sister Nikki, who has multiple sclerosis.

    “She is a great advocate for anybody who has an illness; it can be done,” she added.

    “I’m 70 in February and can still tap dance, so if I can do it anyone can!”

    Email Lyn.paul@btinternet.com to express your interest.

