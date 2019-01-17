Stolen dog found 170 miles away from home reunited with owner by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

A stolen dog found wandering the streets more than 170 miles away from home has been reunited with her owners.

Two-year-old lurcher Tinker was taken to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Priest Hill after she was spotted ‘frightened and alone’ in Finchampstead, Wokingham, on Boxing Day last year.

The pooch had been stolen from her home in Sandbach, Cheshire last October, but was located via a microchip linking her with owner Laura Pryor, who made the 345 mile-round trip to collect Tinker and bring her home.

Mrs Pryor said: “When Tinker was taken from our garden we are all absolutely devastated. Even though she’s a dog, Tinker is absolutely part of our family and having to spend Christmas without her at home was awful. When I got the call to say she’d been found I was overjoyed to know that she was safe.”

It became compulsory for all owners to have their dog microchipped in 2016.