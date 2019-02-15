Independent councillor to quit Old Windsor seat after 24 years

An independent councillor who has represented the people of Old Windsor for 24 years will not be running for re-election in May.

Malcolm Beer’s involvement in local government stretches back to 1976 when he joined Old Windsor Parish Council.

He stood for election as a Royal Borough councillor in 1995 and gained a seat on the council representing the Old Windsor Residents’ Association (OWRA).

The 83-year-old went on to play a key role campaigning against the expansion of Heathrow Airport and the introduction of subsidised bus services from Heathrow to Old Windsor.

He said: “We are right on the outskirts of the borough here in Old Windsor so, to a large extent, we’ve had to look after ourselves.

“We (OWRA) try to come to a consensus and work with other councillors and I think that’s really why we’ve been able to make our mark.”

Cllr Beer, who worked as a quantity surveyor before becoming a councillor, also played a key part in secur-ing a pedestrian crossing from The Bells of Ouzeley to the River Thames and the upgrading of facilities at the Old Windsor Recreation Ground.

He added that he had been proud to provide an independent voice within the Royal Borough.

“The point is, there’s no place for national politics to get involved in local issues and there shouldn’t be any party politics in local government,” he said.

“We are there to do work on behalf of the residents.”

He is now hoping the new party The Borough First, which is affiliated to the Old Windsor Residents’ Association, will provide a platform for independent candidates to represent residents in local government.

“It’s a new idea so people are obviously going to be dubious but it’s not a bunch of maverick independents,” Cllr Beer said.

“It’s people who really want to roll their sleeves up and do something useful.”

Cllr Beer, who has lived with his wife Anne in Old Windsor since 1964, plans to continue serving on Old Windsor Parish Council.