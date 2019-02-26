Old Windsor couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

A couple whose relationship blossomed into 70 years of marriage have been given an extra reason to celebrate.

Jim and Joy Mead, aged 93 and 91 respectively, reached the milestone platinum anniversary on Tuesday, February 12 and marked the occasion with a celebration at their Old Windsor home.

And four days later, they were on hand to toast their granddaughter Jayne at her wedding.

When the pair first met as teenagers, Jim had just signed up for the Merchant Navy with the 17-year-old setting sail for Quebec months later.

He kept in touch by letter but after returning home, he was soon back aboard the Queen Mary to pick up his next Liberty ship in America which was destined for India.

Jim remained in the Merchant Navy until 1947 and the couple tied the knot two years later.

While living in Southall, their family began to take shape with the birth of children Gary, Sue and then Carol, who was delivered by Jim on the upstairs landing.

They moved to Old Windsor in 1965 and the family has now grown to include five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The couple said there was no secret to a happy marriage but the key was looking after each other and having good friends to help them along the way.