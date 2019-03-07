In pictures: Old Windsor Tigers host community football event

A festival of football took place at Old Windsor Recreation Ground as one of the village’s clubs held an event for the community.

Old Windsor Tigers teamed up with the Co-op store, in St Luke’s Road, to run the event on Saturday (Mar2).

The supermarket, which has recently undergone a £500,000 renovation, donated prizes for a raffle.

Skills sessions took place for the next generation of footballers as part of the club’s aim to recruit new boys and girls to its teams.

Adam Sams, vice chairman of Old Windsor Tigers, said: “All of our teams were at the Recreation Ground playing their home games and it was a great opportunity to try and recruit new players and volunteers for next season.

“Every pitch we had was occupied with football and everyone was really enjoying themselves.”

Club chairman Patrick Wilson added: “We want to encourage more girls to join Old Windsor Tigers.

“Our club motto is to enjoy your football and it was great to see new faces turning up and getting involved.”