Battersea Dogs and Cats Home "deeply concerned" after kittens are abandoned in cardboard box

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home have said that the number of cats found abandoned is “deeply concerning” after three week-old kittens left in a cardboard box were taken to the Old Windsor shelter.

The kittens, that would have died within hours had they not been found, are now five weeks old and have found new homes.

The past few months has seen three boxes of kittens being found and brought into the Berkshire centre.

Georgia Randall, cattery team leader at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “The frequency with which we see cats being abandoned outside in boxes is deeply concerning.

“Battersea’s doors are always open to anyone who has cats or kittens that they can no longer take care of.”