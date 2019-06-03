The Old Windsor Carnival returns this weekend with the theme Games People Play.

Now in its 59th year, the Old Windsor Carnival will include floats, processions, football tournaments, Walls Funfair and a donkey derby.

Sponsored by the Old Windsor Dental Practice, the donkey derby begins at 7pm on Friday, June 7 with the first race taking place at 7:30pm on the Recreation Ground.

There will be eight heat races involving six donkeys and a final for each of the heats.

The donkey with the funniest and most original name will be also be awarded a prize as well as the owners of the winning donkeys.

A firework display will mark the end of the donkey derby between 9:15-9:45pm.

Walls Funfair will return at noon on Saturday, June 8 and will be followed by a procession of floats and walking parties accompanied by the Windsor Boys’ School Band, stalls, sideshows, a beer tent and carnival raffles.

The carnival football tournaments kick off at 10:30am on Sunday, June 9 followed by the netball competition, tennis club open day and Old Windsor’s Got Talent.

Tea will be served at the Rec with music and food to finish the carnival for another year.

The activities are spread out over three days from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

There will be a number of temporary road closures on Saturday, June 8 due to the Old Windsor Carnival, between 2pm and 3pm.

Full details of closures can be found here