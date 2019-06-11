In pictures: Old Windsor Carnival returns with floats, donkey derby and sports games

The sun shone throughout the annual Old Windsor Carnival where visitors enjoyed a procession of floats, a donkey derby, sports tournaments and a raffle.

“It’s always an absolutely fabulous event,” said Richard Bull, who organises the donkey derby for the Old Windsor Carnival.

“We managed to swerve the weather despite terrible forecasts and it remained dry throughout the whole weekend which was excellent,” he added.

Spectators were treated to the Old Windsor’s Got Talent show that “gets better year on year as young folk display their excellent skills and talents,” said Richard.

A special arena show started on a high with a “suitably amazing” performance from an eagle, but the trainer was forced to abandon his post in the second half as a falcon had “done a runner.”

“He hide behind the trees and was later found in the northern churchyard by the river,” said Richard.

The donkey derby that took place on Friday evening on the Recreation Ground was once again a hit with visitors.

This year it was an unruly donkey that took centre stage as its lack of motivation caused him to buck the jockey off his back.

Festivities ended with tea, music and food served on Sunday afternoon.