Referendum to be held on Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan

A referendum is set to be held in Old Windsor giving residents the chance to accept or reject a neighbourhood plan.

The referendum on the Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan, which will enable the community to shape a shared strategy for the area, dictating where new homes and businesses are built, will be held at the ‘earliest practicable opportunity’.

At a cabinet meeting last night (Thursday), councillors voted unanimously to allow the referendum to go ahead.

Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside) was present to show her support for the decision.

Cllr Bateson said: “I’d like to say that I am very pleased we have brought it forward, I am sure the referendum, if it goes through, will do it.

“We will cross our fingers, they started off with a small neighbourhood plan and since then they have made it a lot better and worthwhile.”

When the referendum takes place, the plan will go ahead if more than 50 per cent of those voting answer ‘yes’.

The question on the voting slip will read: ‘Do you want the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to use the neighbourhood plan for Old Windsor to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

If the majority vote ‘yes’, the plan will be proposed at a Full Council meeting near the end of the year.

The council has also released £20,000 to be used to hold the referendum. That money will be reimbursed by the government.

Cllr Lynn Jones (OWRA, Old Windsor), part of the Old Windsor Planning Group, asked for a small amendment to be made to ensure the group would be consulted on even minor amendments made to the plan.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), said: “If it’s a change that’s regarded as material you will absolutely have a seat at the table. Hopefully, that gives you some comfort.”

To view the Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan in full visit: bit.ly/2GtZGFW