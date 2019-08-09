Old Windsor fitness coach tackles 48 hour static cycle challenge

A fitness coach is embarking on a 48-hour indoor bike ride at noon today (Friday) in a bid to raise £2,500 for charity in memory of his late father.

Salvatore Bruno, 42, of Terrace Court, Old Windsor, is inviting residents to ride with him for part of his challenge on a static bike at the Five Star Health & Fitness gym on Vale Road, Windsor.

The challenge, which finishes at noon on Sunday, is in memory of his father Carlo, who died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 65.

“My father moved to Windsor when he was 18,” said Salvatore.

“I wanted to turn a single charity event into a community feel in the town where I was born and bred.”

Staff from the BHF will visit Salvatore during the challenge to show support.

Salvatore has been waking up at 4.20am every morning for five-hour training sessions to prepare. He will be attempting to complete the ride with no sleep and minimum breaks.

“It’s hard but going well. I’m feeling super positive about the challenge,” he said.

The gym is offering free entry tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am-5pm to anyone wishing to donate and ride with Bruno in the challenge.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-mad-rider