Police appeal to trace man on suspicion of driving offences

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police in Old Windsor.

Michael Smith, aged 26, from Chertsey is wanted in connection with a road traffic incident on Crimphill Lane where a single vehicle collided with a fence and a tree.

Smith is a white male, of a skinny, muscular build, pale skin with freckly complexion, light cropped hair, blue eyes and speaks with a soft Irish accent.

He is known to frequent Slough, Datchet and Windsor as well as Chertsey, Addlestone, Brookwood and Egham.

Smith is also commonly found to be in Gravesend, Tonbridge and Herne Bay areas of Kent.

Investigating officer, sergeant Matthew Cadmore of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Michael Smith.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but if they do see him call 101 quoting reference 43190250584 or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”