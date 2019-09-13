St John's Beaumont School to hold memorial for retired teacher

A much loved and respected former teacher at St John’s Beaumont School has died after a short illness.

Colin Ballantyne, who died last month at the age of 67, joined the school in 1973 remained there for 43 years teaching generations of St John’s boys.

After dedicating over four decades of his life to the school, Mr Ballantyne retired in July 2017 to spend more time with his wife Angela, his son Duncan and enjoy games with both of them on the golf course.

Many of his former students returned to the school over the years specifically to see him, to join him on the golf course for ‘old boys’ golf games, or at the annual rugby games for alumni.

Giles Delaney, headteacher at St John’s Beaumont, said: “Colin epitomised the vocation of teaching and his contribution to both St John’s and its wider community was unparalleled in its generosity and commitment.

“He was a treme​ndous friend and colleague who gave his time without hesitation to the development of the boys’ education and character and the extent to which our old boys have been eager to share both their condolences but also memories of Colin has been extraordinary.

“They talk overwhelmingly of his dry sense of humour, modesty, iron discipline and achievements as a sports coach and it is clear that he made a life-long impression on a great many of them.”

A memorial service to celebrate Mr Ballantyne’s life will be held on Monday, September 16 at 10am at St John’s Beaumont School in Priest Hill.

The school would like to invite all who knew him to join them for the memorial service.

Please contact hmoffice@sjb.email if you wish to attend.