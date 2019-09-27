SITE INDEX

Fri, 27
17 °C
Sat, 28
18 °C
Sun, 29
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Jolly Gardeners pub in Old Windsor offers free lunches to ex-Thomas Cook staff

    A pub is offering ex-Thomas Cook employees a free lunch in a gesture of support.

    The Jolly Gardeners pub in St Luke’s Road, Old Windsor, will be serving food from its Thai kitchen set-lunch menu free to those who have lost their jobs with the holiday firm, plus guest.

    “It’s been a main topic of conversation in my pub the last few days,” said landlady Lisa Milton.

    “Quite a few local airport staff drink in the pub so we though we would try and offer something to ease the strain.”

    The offer runs until Friday, October 4 from noon-2.30pm.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved