Jolly Gardeners pub in Old Windsor offers free lunches to ex-Thomas Cook staff

A pub is offering ex-Thomas Cook employees a free lunch in a gesture of support.

The Jolly Gardeners pub in St Luke’s Road, Old Windsor, will be serving food from its Thai kitchen set-lunch menu free to those who have lost their jobs with the holiday firm, plus guest.

“It’s been a main topic of conversation in my pub the last few days,” said landlady Lisa Milton.

“Quite a few local airport staff drink in the pub so we though we would try and offer something to ease the strain.”

The offer runs until Friday, October 4 from noon-2.30pm.