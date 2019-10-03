Final day to register to vote in Old Windsor neighbourhood plan referendum

A referendum will be held next Thursday asking residents if they want to adopt the neighbourhood plan.

A neighbourhood plan enables the community to dictate where new homes and businesses are built.

The question on the ballot paper will read: “Do you want Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Old Windsor to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

If more than 50 per cent of voters in the referendum say yes, the plan will be proposed at a full council meeting near the end of the year.

Today (Thursday) is the last day to register to vote in the referendum.

Visit bit.ly/2GtZGFW to see the Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan in full.