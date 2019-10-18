Residents vote for Royal Borough to use Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan in future decisions

An overwhelming majority of residents have voted for the Royal Borough to implement the Old Windsor Neighbourhood Plan following a referendum.

It was held on Thursday, October 10 and saw a 19.4 per cent turnout with residents being asked: “Do you want the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Old Windsor to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

A total of 709 people voted yes to the question and 51 people voted no.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Independent, Old Windsor) said: “The neighbourhood plan sets out to maintain the character and vitality of Old Windsor, while recognising growth and change within the village and in surrounding areas.”

It will also encourage development to protect areas of significant biodiversity and archaeological sites and raise awareness of greenbelt, flooding and lack of sewerage capacity, Cllr Jones explained.

Jane Dawson, chairwoman of Old Windsor Parish Coun-cil and the Neighbourhood Plan group, said: “I was very pleased and proud of the community that came out to show its support. The result of the referendum will give us a seat at the table and a voice when it comes to planning and development in our community.”

Following the referendum, the plan will be proposed at a full council meeting towards the end of the year.

Cllr Jones added: “We have been told that the neighbourhood plan will be given full weight going forward.

“Old Windsor will also receive 25 per cent of any community infrastructure levy received from developments in the parish to put towards community facilities.”