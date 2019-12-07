Claire's Comfy Canines raises £2,000 for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home at Christmas event

An evening of Christmas festivities at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home raised £2,000 for the charity on November 21.

The event was hosted by Claire’s Comfy Canines, a doggy day care business based in Burnham, which has now raised more than £9,500 for Battersea over three years of fundraising. Claire Hunter, managing director at Claire’s Comfy Canines, said: "We teamed up with Battersea over three years ago as I was looking for a new, local, charity my business could support.

“We approached the team at Old Windsor and have built a wonderful relationship with the staff and animals at the centre.”

More than 60 guests were taken on a journey through Battersea’s history, took part in the blind auction and raffle and met ex-residents including Tyson the Rottweiler cross and Reggie the Labrador.

“We hold many events across the year at doggy day care, to help raise much needed funds and having the opportunity to plan and run this event was a special privilege,” added Claire. “I am so grateful to my team and our clients who always support our fundraising, as without them we couldn’t raise this money which will help Battersea to give dogs and cats a second chance at a happy life.”