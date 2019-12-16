SITE INDEX

    • Battersea's longest-serving resident is looking for a home this Christmas

    Battersea Old Windsor’s longest-serving resident is hoping to find a home of her own this Christmas.

    Nine-year-old mongrel Pickle as been at the shelter for more than 150 days, the longest stint any animal has done at the charity to date.

    She first came to the shelter as a puppy where she ‘found a new home after a week’ but has once again returned after her owner was no longer able to care for her.

    “Older dogs often struggle to compete when people want puppies,” said Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor.

    “Our little Pickle is desperate for attention and cuddles but she’s been overlooked so many times,” she added.

    Pickle is well-trained with good manners and would love to curl up with her new family and watch Christmas films.

    She is best suited to an adult-only household with no other pets and would ideally live with several people as she gets anxious when left alone.

    Call 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk for more information.

