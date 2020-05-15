A teenager from Old Windsor continues Duke of Edinburgh award at home

A teenager has been working towards her silver Duke of Edinburgh award from home.

Margot Hoogers has been using Zoom to continue her singing and dance classes.

“I have been doing physical work of four to five dance classes a week on Zoom and for my skill I am doing singing, and every two weeks I have a call with my teacher on Zoom,” Margot said.

For her dancing Margot does ballet, modern dance and body conditioning and is taking jazz and commercial. “They are loads of fun,” she said.

Margot was inspired to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh awards by her older brother.

“I saw all the things he did and it seemed like something I wanted to experience.”

Speaking about working towards her silver award from home, Margot said: “Obviously it’s not the same.

“Firstly, I’m missing my friends – I haven’t seen them for eight weeks.”

Margot was preparing to take her GCSE exams at St Bernard’s Catholic School in Slough when the Government announced all schools must close.

Since the closure she has been taking transitional A-level modules, but worries if final GCSE grades are based on mock results ‘it won’t be a true reflection’ of her capabilities.

However, her Duke of Edinburgh award has provided a wonderful distraction during the pandemic and she encourages everyone to do it.

“It’s an experience to talk about for years to come.”

The tasks she has been required to do such as voluntary service will ‘really help with future work’ as it’s a skill which can be added to job and university applications.

“I suppose you could say it’s character building.”