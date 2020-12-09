Duchess of Cornwall opens new kennels during visit to Battersea's Old Windsor rescue centre

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor today to hear how the charity has cared for animals in need throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Her Royal Highness met staff who have been looking after unwanted dogs and cats at the rescue centre in Priest Hill during the pandemic.

She also officially opened a new facility, The Duchess of Cornwall kennels, which include a dedicated maternity area and puppy paddock as well as outdoor paddocks and chill-out rooms.

It is hoped the new kennels will help unwanted pets thrive while under Battersea’s care.

One beneficiary has been nine-week-old pug, Ernie, whose owner’s needed the charity’s help when her dog rejected her puppies at only a few weeks old.

Camilla met Ernie on her tour today and heard how he and his brother have since found loving homes.

Claire Horton, chief executive at Battersea said: “We are always thrilled to welcome our wonderful Royal Patron The Duchess of Cornwall to our centres to see first-hand the vital work we are carrying out to help dogs and cats that need our help.

“Today’s visit was also an occasion to officially open our brand-new kennel facilities that will offer some of our most vulnerable dogs the space, comfort, and level of care they desperately need.”

During the pandemic Battersea has continued to offer help and advice to owners as well as taking in emergency cases during the national lockdown and running puppy training classes over Zoom.

The Duchess of Cornwall has now visited the Old Windsor venue twice since becoming the charity’s Royal Patron in February 2017.

The charity’s volunteers made a special Battersea Guard of Honour to mark the occasion, which coincided with Battersea's 160th anniversary year.